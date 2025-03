-Una oda a la feminidad con Tyla, FKA twigs y Caroline Polachek en la nueva colección de H&M S/S 2025

H&M’s S/S 2025 collection is an ode to femininity: an intriguing exploration of moods, sensibilities and identities. A diverse collective of inspiring female icons appears in the new campaign, including musicians Tyla, FKA twigs and Caroline Polachek among others. Both the collection and campaign continue to assert H&M’s strong fashion vision, and its leadership in championing exceptional design and collaboration across the music and fashion fields. The first drop of H&M’s S/S 2025 Collection will be available in store and online from 20 March 2025. - Foto: Cortesía