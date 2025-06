Cómo vestir en verano sin perder el estilo

This summer, H&M travels from bustling cities to magical deserts and beachside towns, creating the ultimate vacation wardrobe along the way. With an emphasis on crafted details like fringe, crochet, embroidery and embellishment plus airy dresses and kaftans, there’s a sophisticated boho feel throughout. Smart matching sets, bold silhouettes and a play between relaxed and structured shapes add a modern touch. The H&M Summer 2025 first drop will be available in selected stores and at hm.com from 15 May, and the second drop from 29 May. | Foto: Fucsia